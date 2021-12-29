HOL Radio: We talk coaching staff, transfer portal QBs and more
We talk coaching staff plans for Nebraska, transfer portal quarterback and more on this week's HuskerOnline Show.
You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.
HuskerOnline Show- Episode Breakdown
|Time
|
0:00
|
Opening headlines on the Coaching staff and more.
|
11:24
|
Transfer portal QBs and COVID discussion.
|
25:57
|
We stopped in at the Jameson Distillery in Dublin
|
30:26
|
Mail Bag.
|
42:05
|
Basketball talk with Robin Washut.