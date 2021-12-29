 HuskerOnline - HOL Radio: We talk coaching staff, transfer portal QBs and more
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-29 13:11:19 -0600') }} football Edit

HOL Radio: We talk coaching staff, transfer portal QBs and more

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

We talk coaching staff plans for Nebraska, transfer portal quarterback and more on this week's HuskerOnline Show.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

HuskerOnline Show- Episode Breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines on the Coaching staff and more.

11:24

Transfer portal QBs and COVID discussion.

25:57

We stopped in at the Jameson Distillery in Dublin

30:26

Mail Bag.

42:05

Basketball talk with Robin Washut.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}