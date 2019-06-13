News More News
HOL Radio: We talk camps and breakdown all the news from the week

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
@Sean_Callahan
Publisher
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show on the links below, or pick and choose which segments you want to download.

You can subscribe to the HOL Show on iTunes, Spotify or subscribe at Podbean if you are not an iTunes user.

We discuss Nebraska's camps this weekend, their latest roster addition, the Wan'Dale Washington situation and catch up with both Sean Beckton and Tony Tuioti on this week's HuskerOnline Show.


{{ article.author_name }}