HOL Radio: We get you ready for Saturday's Nebraska vs. Wisconsin game
We get you ready for Saturday's Nebraska at Wisconsin game on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.
You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.
HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
|Time
|
0:00
|
Opening headlines heading into Nebraska vs. Wisconsin
|
11:50
|
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin offensive storylines
|
21:17
|
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin defensive storylines
|
29:15
|
Mailbag
|
41:00
|
Badger Blitz's Jake Kocorowski