 We get you ready for Saturday's Nebraska at Wisconsin game on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-17 07:02:50 -0600') }} football Edit

HOL Radio: We get you ready for Saturday's Nebraska vs. Wisconsin game

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.


HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines heading into Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

11:50

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin offensive storylines

21:17

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin defensive storylines

29:15

Mailbag

41:00

Badger Blitz's Jake Kocorowski

