HOL Radio: We discuss Jahkeem Green, Adrian Martinez and more from camp

Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show on the links below, or pick and choose which segments you want to download.

You can subscribe to the HOL Show on iTunes, Spotify or subscribe at Podbean if you are not an iTunes user.

We discuss the major storylines from Fall Camp this past week, Robin Washut gives some final takes from the Nebraska basketball team's trip to Italy, and more Fall Camp stories from the past on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.


