Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show on the links below, or pick and choose which segments you want to download.

You can subscribe to the HOL Show on iTunes, Spotify or subscribe at Podbean if you are not an iTunes user.

We talk COVID-19 tests with Nebraska and what that means going forward, a possible regional football schedule and what players may be on commit watch for the Huskers. We discuss that and more on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.