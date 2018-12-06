Ticker
HOL Radio: Some final thoughts on the Wandale Robinson commit

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline.com
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show on the links below, or pick and choose which segments you want to download.

You can subscribe to the HOL Show on iTunes, Spotify or subscribe at Podbean if you are not an iTunes user.

We discuss the commitment of Wandale Robinson, life after Urban Meyer in the Big Ten, preview Saturday's Creighton vs. Nebraska hoops game and the upcoming recruiting weekend on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.


