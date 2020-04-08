News More News
HOL Radio: MLB and the PGA deliver a glimmer of hope for college football

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show on the links below, or pick and choose which segments you want to download.

You can subscribe to the HOL Show on iTunes, Spotify or subscribe at Podbean if you are not an iTunes user.

We talk about the latest in COVID-19 and sports, weigh in on the Vegas Big Ten over/unders, talk Nebraska basketball's latest addition and more on recruiting in this week's edition of the HuskerOnline Radio Show.


{{ article.author_name }}