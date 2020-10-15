HuskerOnline - HOL Commit Stat Check: Week 7

Class of 2021 commits

Last game: Westside defeated Norfolk 52-3 last week. Game stats: Defense: Five tackles. ***only played in the first half*** Season stats: Offense: 23 receptions for 346 yards and four touchdowns; Defense: 31 tackles, one TFL, one PBU and one INT. ***Has not played longer than three quarters in any game this season due to blowouts*** Next game: Westside (7-0) hosts Overland Park (Kan.) St. Thomas Aquinas this Friday (10/16).

***The state of Connecticut has not started falls sports yet.

Last game: Norris defeated Crete 47-8 last week. Game stats: One reception for 47 yards and one touchdown. Season stats: Offense: 24 receptions for 436 yards and seven touchdowns; Defense: Seven TFL and six sacks. Next game: Crete (6-1) will play at Lincoln Pius X this Friday (10/16).

Last game: Buford defeated Central Gwinnett 51-0 last week. Game stats: 10 carries for 178 yards and two touchdowns, two receptions for 9 yards. Season stats: 45 carries for 355 yards and five touchdowns, four receptions for 34 yards. Next game: Buford (3-1) will play at Habersham Central this Friday (10/16).

Last game: Lewis Central lost at Harlan 28-10 last week. Game stats: Three receptions for 91 yards. Season stats: Offense: 28 receptions for 617 yards and seven touchdowns; Defense: 10 tackles, one TFL and one fumble recovery. Next game: Lewis Central (5-1) will host Creston/Orient-Macksburg this Friday (10/16).

Last game: Irvington defeated Hudson Catholic 14-0 last week. Game stats: No stats returned at this time. Season stats: Offense: No stats returned at this time. Next game: Irvington will host Pope John XXII this Friday (10/16).

Last game: Palmetto Ridge defeated Immokalee 63-0 last week. Game stats: No stats returned yet on offense; Defense: Two tackles and one interception returned 45 yards for a touchdown. Next game: Palmetto Ridge (3-0) will play Golden Gate this Friday (10/16).

Last game: Kearney Catholic defeated Adams Central 33-22 last week. Game stats: Passing: 13-of-19 for 185 yards and one interception; Rushing: 19 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Season stats: Passing: 73-of-136 for 1,057 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions; Rushing: 59 carries for 297 yards and six touchdowns; Defense: One tackle; Special teams: Four kickoff returns for 53 yards. Next game: Kearney Catholic (5-1) will play at Holdrege this Friday (10/16).

Last game: Camden County lost to Coffee 37-13 last week. Game stats: Four receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown. Season stats: 24 receptions for 396 yards, three touchdowns and two 2-point conversions. Next game: Camden County (4-2) will play at Warner Robbins this Friday (10/16).

Last game: Washington lost to Brandon Valley 39-0 last week. Game stats: 2 tackles and one forced fumble. Season stats: 60 tackles, 6 TFL, 1.5 sack, three forced fumbles, one PBU, four interceptions and two INT returned for touchdowns. Next game: Washington (3-4) will at Rapid City Central this Friday (10/16).

Last game: Mt. Pleasant defeated Burlington 42-16 last week. Next game: Mt. Pleasant (3-3) will host Benton this Friday (10/16).

Last game: Fremont-Mills lost to Central Valley (Neb.) 25-16 last week. Game stats: Offense: Passing: 1-of-1 for 14 yards and one touchdown, 15 carries for 142 yards and one touchdown; Defense: Five tackles and one TFL. Season stats: Offense: Passing: 1-of-1 for 14 yards and one touchdown, 49 carries for 456 yards and five touchdowns, three receptions for 47 yards; Defense: 49 tackles, 6.5 TFL and one INT; Special teams: Two kickoff returns for 88 yards and one touchdown, one punt return for 16 yards. Next game: Fremont-Mills (3-1) will host Exira-EHK this Friday (10/16).

Last game: Hightower did not play last week. Game Stats: No official stats returned at this time. Season stats: No official stats returned at this time. Next game: Hightower (0-1) will play at The Woodlands this Friday (10/16).

***Miami Northwestern's season has not started yet. They will open the year on Friday, October 23 against Miami Central.

Last game: Elkhorn South defeated Gretna 35-10 last week. Next game: Elkhorn South (6-1) plays Kearney tonight (10/15).

Last game: Creighton Prep defeated Lincoln Northeast 67-0 last week. Game stats: No stats returned at this time. Season stats: Offense: Two catches for 11 yards, one touchdown; Defense: One TFL, one deflection. (Stats for Lincoln Southeast game only) Next game: Creighton Prep (4-2) plays Papillion-LaVista South tonight (10/15).

Last game: Jackson Academy defeated East Rankin Academy 42-7 last week. Game stats: No stats returned at this time Season stats: Offense: Eight carries for 34 yards; Defense: 27 tackles, four TFL and one PBU; Special teams: Three kickoff returns for 96 yards and six punt returns for 102 yards and one blocked field goal. Next game: Jackson Academy (5-3) will play Presbyterian Christian this Friday (10/16).

Last game: Buford defeated Central Gwinnett 51-0 last week. Game stats: Did not play due precautionary reasons. Season stats: Five tackles and two PBU. Next game: Buford (3-1) will play at Habersham Central this Friday (10/16).