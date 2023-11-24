Guess the Score Contest: Nebraska vs. Iowa
Nebraska football gets back underway as the Huskers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) square off with No. 17 Iowa (9-2, 6-2) at Memorial Stadium in their annual Black Friday showdown as part of Rivalry Week (11 a.m. Central Time on CBS).
Think you know how the game is going to shake out? Head to the Insider's Board with the link below to join our Guess the Score Contest for a shot at winning a FREE one-year or one-month subscription to Inside Nebraska!
Free year = Pick the correct winner + the exact final score
Free month = Pick the correct winner + the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total
BETTING INFO:
LINE: NEB -2.5
O/U: 26.5
>> Betting line as of Tuesday night, per Bet MGM
THIS YEAR'S WINNERS:
Nebraska at Minnesota: None
at Colorado: Jaemekon
Northern Illinois: NU HZKRZ
Louisiana Tech: HuskerFitter98
Michigan: TheAdmiral1777 and argon
at Illinois: Huskersrockin
Northwestern: HuskerRick
Purdue: gobigredno.1***
at Michigan State: saudi_aurora
Maryland: valleyred
at Wisconsin: Hskr I brly kno her
***Our first one-year winner of the year! Correctly predicted the exact final score and winner: Nebraska 31, Purdue 14