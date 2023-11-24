Advertisement
Guess the Score Contest: Nebraska vs. Iowa

Nebraska football gets back underway as the Huskers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) square off with No. 17 Iowa (9-2, 6-2) at Memorial Stadium in their annual Black Friday showdown as part of Rivalry Week (11 a.m. Central Time on CBS).

Think you know how the game is going to shake out? Head to the Insider's Board with the link below to join our Guess the Score Contest for a shot at winning a FREE one-year or one-month subscription to Inside Nebraska!

Free year = Pick the correct winner + the exact final score

Free month = Pick the correct winner + the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total

BETTING INFO:

LINE: NEB -2.5

O/U: 26.5

>> Betting line as of Tuesday night, per Bet MGM

>>> GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: NEBRASKA VS. IOWA <<<

THIS YEAR'S WINNERS:

Nebraska at Minnesota: None

at Colorado: Jaemekon

Northern Illinois: NU HZKRZ

Louisiana Tech: HuskerFitter98

Michigan: TheAdmiral1777 and argon

at Illinois: Huskersrockin

Northwestern: HuskerRick

Purdue: gobigredno.1***

at Michigan State: saudi_aurora

Maryland: valleyred

at Wisconsin: Hskr I brly kno her


***Our first one-year winner of the year! Correctly predicted the exact final score and winner: Nebraska 31, Purdue 14

