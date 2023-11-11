Advertisement
Guess the Score Contest: Nebraska vs. Maryland

Inside Nebraska
Staff

Nebraska football gets back underway as the Huskers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) square off with Maryland (5-4, 2-4) at 11 a.m. today at Memorial Stadium.

The game is available to stream ONLY on on NBC's Peacock. TAP THIS LINK for more information on Peacock, how to sign up and watch the Huskers, including some special subscription offers for Nebraska fans.

Think you know how the game is going to shake out? Head to the Insider's Board with the link below to join our Guess the Score Contest for a shot at winning a FREE one-year or one-month subscription to Inside Nebraska!

Free year = Pick the correct winner + the exact final score

Free month = Pick the correct winner + the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total

BETTING LINE:

Maryland: -2.5

O/U: 43.5

>> Betting line as of 9 p.m. Friday, per Bet MGM

>>> GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: NEBRASKA VS. MARYLAND <<<

THIS YEAR'S WINNERS:

Nebraska at Minnesota: None

at Colorado: Jaemekon

vs. Northern Illinois: NU HZKRZ

vs. Louisiana Tech: HuskerFitter98

vs. Michigan: TheAdmiral1777 and argon – A rare dual winner!

at Illinois: Huskersrockin

vs. Northwestern: HuskerRick

vs. Purdue: gobigredno.1***

at Michigan State: saudi_aurora


***Our first one-year winner of the year! Correctly predicted the exact final score and winner: Nebraska 31, Purdue 14

