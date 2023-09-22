Guess the Score Contest: Nebraska-Louisiana Tech
Nebraska vs Louisiana Tech gets underway at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday (Big Ten Network) as Nebraska football takes a 1-2 record into a home bout with the Bulldogs (2-2).
Think you know how the game is going to shake out? HEAD TO THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to submit your prediction in our Guess the Score Contest for a chance to win a free one-year or one-month subscription to Inside Nebraska!
Free year = Pick the correct winner + the exact final score
Free month = Pick the correct winner + the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total
*BETTING LINE:
Nebraska: -20.5
O/U: 46.5
*as of 10 a.m. on Friday, per Bet MGM
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
