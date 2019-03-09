Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-09 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

GTK: Overlooked Ethan Piper likely to shine as a Husker

Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline.com
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

Ethan Piper was the third in-state and overall commitment to this Nebraska Class of 2019 and, though he hasn't got the attention from Husker fans some of the other NU signees have received, he coul...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}