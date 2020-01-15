News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-15 15:07:51 -0600') }} football Edit

GTK: Husker coaches and players sway Corcoran to Lincoln

Mike Matya • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst

With the Huskers only taking a couple offensive line signees in this cycle, they targeted the best in the 500-mile radius and they ended up landing two standouts from the state of Kansas.The headli...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}