News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-10 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

GTK: DT Marquis Black has known nothing but winning

Mike Matya • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst

Defensive lineman Marquis Black was a four-time state champion at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy in Georgia. He helped the Chargers to a 57-1 record during his high school career, as ELCA became...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}