GTK: Demariyon Houston adds another weapon with speed
Demariyon Houston was originally a verbal pledge to the University of Texas, and he was the last commitment and signee to come aboard Nebraska's recruiting class this cycle. He joins Jamie Nance in...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news