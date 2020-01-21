News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-21 13:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

GTK: Alante Brown is the only early enrollee receiver

Mike Matya • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst

Prep school receiver Alante Brown was one of four recruits to make signing day announcements in favor of Nebraska. He did so with his family on BTN. He originally signed with Texas Tech in 2019 bef...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}