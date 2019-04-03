New Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg wasted no time getting to work following his official introduction on Tuesday, as he and assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih flew out to Scottsbluff, Neb., to meet with 2019 Western Nebraska C.C. signee Jervay Green on Wednesday.

Hoiberg had already been in contact over the phone with Green since he took over in Lincoln last weekend, but the in-home visit was the first chance he had to sit down and lay out his vision to the 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard.

According to Green, that first face-to-face introduction couldn’t have gone much better.

“The meeting went great,” Green said. “It definitely got me feeling better about my decision, so I’ll have further updates about that probably tomorrow night or Friday.”

Green said the prevailing message from Hoiberg and Abdelmassih was that they viewed him as an ideal fit in the type of system they wanted to run with the Huskers.

Regarded as arguably the top junior college prospect in the country, Green averaged 23.6 points per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field and 39 percent from behind the arc.

A player who loves to push the pace offensively and thrives on the perimeter, it’s easy to see why Hoiberg made the Denver, Colo., native a top priority.

“He wanted me to just trust him and trust the process,” Green said. “He said that he’s got a plan and he really thinks Nebraska, as a team, we can go far, so just believe in him and believe what he’s got going…

“He was saying he ran sort of an NBA style of offense, so basically with their pace – I’m a downhill guy, and he thinks I would be perfect for what they do. So the way he wants to play and the way that I play, he thinks that would be a great fit.”

As well as things have gone between Green and Hoiberg early on, the biggest issue for Nebraska right now is trying to keep some blue blood competition from swooping in and stealing his services.

Green said soon after former head coach Tim Miles was fired at NU, coaches from Kansas and Oregon reached out to his WNCC coaches to inquire about his availability.

But even though some serious late interest has picked up, Green said Wednesday’s conversation with Hoiberg gave him plenty of reasons to keep Nebraska right at the top of his list.

“Definitely, after today and the talk that we had,” Green said.