Goldman talks offer, Coleman’s decision looms and other recruiting updates
This has been an interesting stretch of time for Nebraska recruiting. We know the football team is in transition after firing Scott Frost just over a month ago. Recruiting wasn’t exactly busy before that. The team hadn’t hosted an in-season official visitor before his firing.
Now that interim head coach Mickey Joseph is in charge, there is plenty on his plate on the field. Recruiting activity has seen an uptick recently. Let’s check in on some news and notes from the recruiting trail this week.
>> The Malachi Coleman decision is getting closer. His announcement is still set for Oct. 22 at Lincoln East High School. Here’s something to keep in mind when handicapping the race — unless he takes an official visit this weekend, the only one he would have taken is to Nebraska this summer.
Coleman has also been a frequent visitor to Nebraska games this season and maintains a tremendous relationship with Joseph. Strange things happen in recruiting, but I see no reason to change my FutureCast for Coleman. He also received his All-America Game jersey this week.
>> The Huskers made another 2023 in-state scholarship offer this week. Gretna offensive lineman Mason Goldman has picked up offers from Missouri, Kansas, Arizona State, and Kansas State offered on Wednesday. The Huskers jumped into the fray a day later.
“It was very surprising,” Goldman said. “Mickey Joseph called my coach and he called me down to his office and gave me the offer.”
Goldman has gotten along well with Joseph so far. The lineman has been appreciative of the honest feedback the coach has given him. The Gretna star also feels Joseph is a really good coach.
>> One of the recent scholarship offers the Huskers made was to Iowa 2024 prospect Grant Brix.
Brix attended camp at Nebraska over the summer and liked the campus, so he was “extremely excited” by the offer. He visited Nebraska for the Indiana game and had a good a good time.
“I really enjoyed it, and the atmosphere was awesome,” he said.
Brix has enjoyed getting to know O-line coach Donovan Raiola. He said Raiola is really knowledgeable and fun to talk to. Brix is a rising prospect for the 2024 cycle. He plans to visit Kansas, Mizzou, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Northwestern this season.
Where Nebraska in-state commits and targets are playing this week
Tight end Ben Brahmer: Pierce @ Boone Central
Offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula: Lincoln Southeast vs Omaha Bryan
Offensive lineman Brock Knutson: Scottsbluff at Gering
EDGE Maverick Noonan: Elkhorn South vs Omaha Burke
Offensive lineman Sam Sledge: Creighton Prep at Papillion-La Vista
WR Malachi Coleman: Lincoln East vs Lincoln North Star
DB Beni Ngoyi: Lincoln High at Columbus
DT Tyson Terry: Omaha North vs Grand Island