This has been an interesting stretch of time for Nebraska recruiting. We know the football team is in transition after firing Scott Frost just over a month ago. Recruiting wasn’t exactly busy before that. The team hadn’t hosted an in-season official visitor before his firing.

Now that interim head coach Mickey Joseph is in charge, there is plenty on his plate on the field. Recruiting activity has seen an uptick recently. Let’s check in on some news and notes from the recruiting trail this week.

>> The Malachi Coleman decision is getting closer. His announcement is still set for Oct. 22 at Lincoln East High School. Here’s something to keep in mind when handicapping the race — unless he takes an official visit this weekend, the only one he would have taken is to Nebraska this summer.

Coleman has also been a frequent visitor to Nebraska games this season and maintains a tremendous relationship with Joseph. Strange things happen in recruiting, but I see no reason to change my FutureCast for Coleman. He also received his All-America Game jersey this week.