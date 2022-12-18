Nebraska just added much-needed talent and depth to its quarterbacks room: Georgia Tech QB transfer Jeff Sims has committed to the Huskers on Sunday.

Sims started 23 of the 24 games he played during three seasons with the Yellow Jackets. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound right-handed quarterback threw for 4,464 yards, 30 touchdowns, 23 interceptions and had a 57.5% career completion percentage. He also did damage with his legs, finishing with 1,166 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns.

He has two years of eligibility left.

Sims is a native of Jacksonville, Fla., where he was a four-star prospect at Sandalwood High School, the state's 46th-ranked overall prospect and 11th-ranked dual-threat QB in the Class of 2020. He is ranked as the No. 30 QB prospect and the No. 243 overall player in the Rivals Transfer Rankings.

Sims was part of a huge, 18-person visitor weekend at Nebraska during the Dec. 9-11 weekend. Sims was one of the weekend's most important visitors as the Huskers continue to await the decision of Casey Thompson. No matter Thompson's decision, Sims is a big addition to Matt Rhule's first team and a crucial piece to Marcus Satterfield's offense that is in major need of playing experience at the Power Five level.