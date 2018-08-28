Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-28 08:50:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Gebbia receives his scholarship release from Nebraska

Rkbd5q2ablo14u0yovrg
Nate Clouse
Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline.com
@Sean_Callahan
Publisher
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

In a statement from Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Tuesday morning, redshirt freshman quarterback Tristan Gebbia has been granted his scholarship release.

Gebbia was named NU's No. 2 quarterback over the weekend, and withdrew from classes on Monday and asked for his release at that time.

With the loss of Gebbia, the Huskers have just one eligible scholarship quarterback for this season.

True freshman Adrian Martinez will be backed up by walk-ons Andrew Bunch and Matt Masker, while UCF transfer Noah Vedral must sit out the 2018 season per NCAA rules.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}