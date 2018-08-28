In a statement from Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Tuesday morning, redshirt freshman quarterback Tristan Gebbia has been granted his scholarship release.

Gebbia was named NU's No. 2 quarterback over the weekend, and withdrew from classes on Monday and asked for his release at that time.

With the loss of Gebbia, the Huskers have just one eligible scholarship quarterback for this season.

True freshman Adrian Martinez will be backed up by walk-ons Andrew Bunch and Matt Masker, while UCF transfer Noah Vedral must sit out the 2018 season per NCAA rules.