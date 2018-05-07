More than a week after HuskerOnline.com reported that recently-named Florida associate head coach Armon Gates was likely to join Tim Miles’ staff at Nebraska, the news was finally made official on Monday.



Miles formally introduced Gates during a press conference at the Devaney Center, calling the 35-year-old Chicago native a “home-run” hire and one that checked every box of what he was looking for in his coaching search.

Gates signed a two-year contract that extends through April 30, 2020, and will earn $256,000 per year.

But following the departure of top recruiter Kenya Hunter last month, it was obvious that Miles needed to find someone who could make an immediate impact for NU on the recruiting trail.

That’s why it was no surprise that one of Gates’ most lauded strengths was his ability to identify top talent and then seal the deal more often than not.

According to Miles, though, there was far more to Gates’ résumé than just his ability to win in the living room.

“We all have to be known as recruiters,” Miles said. “(Kentucky head coach) John Calipari is a good recruiter. Your job is always recruiting, so that’s just part of your DNA as a coach. I wanted a guy I liked, a guy I wanted to work with, and then I wanted a guy who could do a little bit of everything.

“He needs to be able to recruit, he needs to be able to connect with the guys, be great with the guys on the floor, scout opponents, you name it. Armon has all of those qualities. We lost a good friend of mine in Kenya Hunter, and Kenya was excellent. But I think that we hit a home run with Armon too.”

Miles said he was in contact with about four or five candidates for the job, but hinted that Gates was his first choice all along.

As for his primary recruiting territories, Miles said Gates’ connections went well beyond just his native Chicago and the state of Illinois, as he also has had success in Ohio, Michigan, as well as with the New England prep schools, including his alma mater, Brewster (N.H.) Academy.



Gates will have big shoes to fill in replacing Hunter, particularly on the recruiting front. But he stressed that he didn’t view recruiting as one coach developing relationships with one player, but rather the entire staff working and communicating together in recruiting.

“I want to do it as a staff,” Gates said. “I think that’s important. I don’t think it should just be one person (saying), ‘Hey, this is my recruit.’ Guess what? It’s called a staff for a reason. It’s a team sport, so we try to treat this thing as a whole.

“I might evaluate a kid one time and don’t like him. But M-Lew (NU assistant Michael Lewis) evaluates him five times and has something different. So that’s why I think it’s extremely important to do it together. Coach Miles, he’s not available to be as every single kid’s game… It’s all about doing it as a staff, and that’s our job as assistants, to have his back and bring in the type of players that can help this program continue to go up another notch.”