Gates brings more to Huskers than just recruiting
More than a week after HuskerOnline.com reported that recently-named Florida associate head coach Armon Gates was likely to join Tim Miles’ staff at Nebraska, the news was finally made official on Monday.
Miles formally introduced Gates during a press conference at the Devaney Center, calling the 35-year-old Chicago native a “home-run” hire and one that checked every box of what he was looking for in his coaching search.
Gates signed a two-year contract that extends through April 30, 2020, and will earn $256,000 per year.
But following the departure of top recruiter Kenya Hunter last month, it was obvious that Miles needed to find someone who could make an immediate impact for NU on the recruiting trail.
That’s why it was no surprise that one of Gates’ most lauded strengths was his ability to identify top talent and then seal the deal more often than not.
According to Miles, though, there was far more to Gates’ résumé than just his ability to win in the living room.
“We all have to be known as recruiters,” Miles said. “(Kentucky head coach) John Calipari is a good recruiter. Your job is always recruiting, so that’s just part of your DNA as a coach. I wanted a guy I liked, a guy I wanted to work with, and then I wanted a guy who could do a little bit of everything.
“He needs to be able to recruit, he needs to be able to connect with the guys, be great with the guys on the floor, scout opponents, you name it. Armon has all of those qualities. We lost a good friend of mine in Kenya Hunter, and Kenya was excellent. But I think that we hit a home run with Armon too.”
Miles said he was in contact with about four or five candidates for the job, but hinted that Gates was his first choice all along.
As for his primary recruiting territories, Miles said Gates’ connections went well beyond just his native Chicago and the state of Illinois, as he also has had success in Ohio, Michigan, as well as with the New England prep schools, including his alma mater, Brewster (N.H.) Academy.
Gates will have big shoes to fill in replacing Hunter, particularly on the recruiting front. But he stressed that he didn’t view recruiting as one coach developing relationships with one player, but rather the entire staff working and communicating together in recruiting.
“I want to do it as a staff,” Gates said. “I think that’s important. I don’t think it should just be one person (saying), ‘Hey, this is my recruit.’ Guess what? It’s called a staff for a reason. It’s a team sport, so we try to treat this thing as a whole.
“I might evaluate a kid one time and don’t like him. But M-Lew (NU assistant Michael Lewis) evaluates him five times and has something different. So that’s why I think it’s extremely important to do it together. Coach Miles, he’s not available to be as every single kid’s game… It’s all about doing it as a staff, and that’s our job as assistants, to have his back and bring in the type of players that can help this program continue to go up another notch.”
Gates explains unusual path to Nebraska
Gates’ unusual path to Lincoln was a primary talking point on Monday as well.
After spending the past five seasons as an assistant under Chris Collins at Northwestern, Gates was announced at Florida on April 8. Barely three weeks later, word was spreading that he was on his way to Nebraska.
Gates said his short stint at UF was just a matter of realizing it wasn’t the fit he was expecting with the Gators. During the first live recruiting evaluation period in April, Gates said he had a casual conversation with Lewis - with whom he briefly worked with at Loyola-Chicago.
Lewis told him what Miles was looking for in his next assistant, and Gates was immediately drawn to the opportunity and the chance to go back to the Big Ten Conference.
Shortly after returning to Gainesville, Gates met with Florida head coach Mike White to express his concerns and ask permission to meet with Miles about the position at Nebraska. He said White immediately gave his blessing for a mutual parting of ways.
“It was just a fit (issue),” Gates said. “My family, they weren’t even there with me yet, so I thought it was a very important time for me to kind of re-evaluate and assess the situation.”
Another potential hurdle with Gates coming to Nebraska was that he essentially left Northwestern to join another Big Ten foe. But Miles said he reached out to Collins to discuss the situation and Collins had no issues with Gates joining the Huskers.
“I called (Collins) and told him that I accepted the job just to get his blessing, because it’s not normal to go from one Big Ten institution to the next," Gates said. "Coach signed off on everything and he knows I’m with good people. He loves Coach Miles and his staff.”
Gates hopes to bring energy, unique perspective to NU
As far as what Gates can bring to Nebraska on the court, he made it clear what his biggest asset was as a coach.
“My No. 1 deal on the court is energy,” Gates said. “Bringing energy and passion every single day… That’s my No. 1 passion.”
While he’s not sure if he’ll be asked to work primarily with NU’s guards (which he did at Northwestern), Gates said he hoped he would have the opportunity to coach the guards, wings, and post players equally.
Beyond the practices and X’s and O’s, Gates said he could add another unique element for a Nebraska team coming off its second-highest win total in program history.
Gates was a member of the Northwestern staff that went to the program's first NCAA Tournament and earned its first tournament win two seasons ago. This past season, the Wildcats went 15-17 overall and 6-12 in conference play despite returning the bulk of its roster.
Gates said that experience gave him a new perspective of how to keep a team focused on the goals at hand in the wake of so much success, where - as he put it - players can get caught up in “walking on a red carpet” and lose sight of the task at hand.
“One thing that I hope I can bring to the staff and to this program … coming off a very successful year at Northwestern two years ago and then coming into last year, it was such a rollercoaster,” Gates said. “So hopefully I can kind of relay what we went through the past year and just kind of nip things in the bud.”