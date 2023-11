Nebraska football is back in action today as the Huskers (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) look to get off of a two-game losing streak this season and a nine-game losing skid to Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4) tonight in Madison – a place where Nebraska football hasn't won since 1966.

Join the debate and live reaction in our game thread below!

GAME THREAD: NEBRASKA AT WISCONSIN

=========================