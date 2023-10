CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Nebraska football is back in action today as Nebraska and Illinois square off at 7 p.m. CT (on FS1) with both teams sitting at 2-3 and 0-2 in the Big Ten.

Join the debate and live reaction on our game day thread below!

>>> GAME THREAD: NEBRASKA vs. ILLINOIS <<<

Not a member of Inside Nebraska? SUBSCRIBE TODAY to unlock all of our premium articles and message boards for just $9.95/month

Don't forget to join our GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST for a shot at winning a FREE one-year subscription!