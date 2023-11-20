Welcome to another edition of "Upon Further Review" where Inside Nebraska will be taking a look back at the last week of Nebraska football and previewing what lies ahead this week for the Huskers.

Using a shameless ode to the Huskers’ 3-3-5 defense, here are three things that caught my attention, three things to watch and five of the best quotes from the past week as Nebraska fell to Wisconsin, 24-17, in another one-score loss and another overtime defeat.