You can look at 4-8 however you want to. Yes, for Nebraska’s standards 4-8 is not acceptable, but nobody is going to deny the gains this program made to close the 2018 season.

That’s why when head coach Scott Frost and his staff going into living rooms this week across the country, there’s plenty to sell.

Not only do are there playing time opportunities available, but also a core group of players returns in 2019 that should have the Huskers right in the conversation to contend for the Big Ten West title.

“Maurice (Washington), and Adrian (Martinez), and JD (Spielman), and (Jack) Stoll, and (Matt) Farniok, Boe (Wilson), (Brenden) Jaimes, just speaking offensively, we're going to get a lot better,” Frost said. “We've got a lot of really good pieces coming back.”

The gains we saw from NU’s offense year over year are hard to ignore. Nebraska improved 64 spots in total offense, 24 spots in scoring offense and 95 spots in rushing offense. We also saw them improve by 82 spots in red zone offense scoring percentage.

A lot of the credit should go the play of freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez, he put together one of the better quarterback seasons we’ve seen at NU since Taylor Martinez was named All-Big Ten in 2012.