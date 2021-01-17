Like other teams around the country, COVID-19 has taken its toll on the Nebraska men's basketball program over the past couple of weeks.

On Sunday, the Huskers gave a concerning update as to just how hard the team had been hit.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg announced that he was one of 12 Tier 1 personnel - coaches, players, any staff member in close contact with the team - who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 10 days.

In a release issued shortly after, the program announced that it would continue to pause team activities for a minimum of seven more days because NU was now past the "Red/Red threshold" for Team Positivity Rate and Population Positivity Rate per Big Ten Conference guidelines.

As a result, Nebraska's upcoming games vs. Minnesota on Wednesday and at Iowa on Sunday have officially been postponed.

Of the 12 confirmed Tier 1 positives, seven are players. The first known player to test positive was sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo on Jan. 4, leading to the postponement of NU's road game at Purdue.

The Huskers returned to the court six days later against Indiana but then had to postpone their following contests this week vs. Illinois and at Maryland.

With Sunday's news, Nebraska will now have at least five of its past six games postponed due to its COVID-19 outbreak.

Here was Hoiberg's message on the situation: