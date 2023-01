With the early signing period in the rearview mirror, the recruiting focus has turned to underclassmen recruits and emerging prospects looking to make a name for themselves. The yearly Martin Luther King Jr. Day showcases are one of the first opportunities for highly recruited players to flaunt their off-season development and future stars to make a name for themselves alike.

Here are some takeaways from the recent EdgyTim and Boom Best of the Best MLK Day showcases.