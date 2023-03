Dae'Vonn Hall's talents were on full display during Chicago's Pylon 7-on-7 tournament over the weekend. With PR's of 6'8" in the high jump and 7.01 in the 60 meters, Hall matches his plus frame with verified athleticism and a football savvy skill-set.

Following his standout showing at Pylon over the weekend, Hall caught up with Rivals to break down the latest in his recruitment.