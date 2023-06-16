Prior to dropping his top list, Kirks caught up with Rivals to break down why each school made the cut.

Newly minted four-star defensive lineman, Dominic Kirks , trimmed his lengthy list of offers down to a top five of Pittsburgh , Wisconsin , Kentucky , Washington and Nebraska this afternoon.

Pittsburgh:

"They have an amazing coaching staff that made me feel like I was home as soon as I stepped in the door. I'm really close with coach (Charlie) Partridge and coach Collins who originally recruited me. Pitt was my first Power Five offer as well. Top system built for sacks on top of sacks."





Wisconsin:

"Wisconsin is a culturally phenomenal school that accepted me with open arms from the jump. Organically built relationships from when they were at University of Cincinnati. Great players and coaches who really care about their kids and recruits. Education is one of the best in the country."





Kentucky:

"They believed in me from my sophomore year and the relationship that I have with coach (Vince) Marrow was really good. We all know about SEC ball - top tier football."





Washington:

"Eye opening system that I would love to play in and the culture that they have out west is unmatched. Amazing coaching staff and the close bond I have with coach (Eric) Schmidt. Washington is an amazing program that I know will compete for conference and eventually college football championships. Amazing education as well."





Nebraska:

"The coaching staff reminds me of myself really and I can relate to guys like coach (Terrance) Knighton and coach (Omar) Hales. A great Big10 program that I believe is on the rise with adding coach (Matt) Rhule to the staff. Great system as well and great program overall.