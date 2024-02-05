The traditional signing day is just around the corner. There are fewer storylines in February now because the Early Signing Period gets so much attention now. The Late Signing Period still has intrigue though, as teams put a bow on the 2024 recruiting class. Let’s take a look at four teams in the spotlight for Wednesday. MORE NSD: Complete guide to National Signing Day announcements | Five biggest storylines for this week | Rivals Roundtable

TEXAS A&M

New coach Mike Elko has done his best to keep the Aggies' recruiting class together. The class sits at No. 23 in the traditional rankings right now. Things have calmed down since the Aggies lost five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley on Jan. 1 and the big question for the Aggies is: Can they hold on to five-star athlete Terry Bussey? Holding onto Bussey and bringing in a top five transfer class would really be a boost for Elko.

GEORGIA

Kirby Smart (© Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

The reason coach Kirby Smart’s program is in the spotlight on Wednesday is clear. Do the Bulldogs hold on to the No. 1 ranking recruiting class? Or is there a way that anyone else can wrangle that spot away from them? The only possible path forward for another team seems to be Alabama if the Tide finds some magic this week. Texas A&M verbal commitment Terry Bussey is still considering both Georgia and LSU. If he flips to LSU, that won’t affect the top of the rankings and Georgia is the recruiting champion. If Bussey sticks with A&M or picks Georgia, the Bulldogs are still the recruiting champions of this class.

ALABAMA

Is there a rabbit to be pulled out of the hat for new coach Kalen DeBoer? We have grown accustomed to the Tide pulling last minute flips, as the program always finished strong under coach Nick Saban. Will DeBoer have some of that same magic out of the gates? Or is getting potential superstar wide receiver Ryan Williams back in the class enough? Getting Williams back was a huge step forward for DeBoer and the Saraland (Ala.) standout has drawn comparisons to Alabama Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

NEBRASKA

Keona Wilhite (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)