 Forward Yvan Ouedraogo enters transfer portal
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-15 09:16:03 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Forward Yvan Ouedraogo to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
The first offseason domino fell in Nebraska's offseason roster attrition as sophomore forward Yvan Ourdraogo is expected to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound native of Bordeaux, France, played in 54 games with 34 starts over the past two seasons, averaging 4.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for his career.

Sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday after two seasons at Nebraska.
Ouedraogo committed to the Huskers as a 17-year old in May of 2019 and started 30 of 32 games a true freshman, posting 5.7 points and a team-best 6.3 boards per game.

He ranked third among Big Ten freshmen in rebounding and set NU freshman records for rebounds in a season (203) and double-doubles (3).

His 19 boards against Northwestern on Mar. 1, 2020, set a freshman school record, breaking the previous mark of 17.

But Ouedraogo's impact steadily dropped throughout his sophomore campaign. He averaged 20.3 minutes over the first 11 games of the season, including starting the first four Big Ten contests.

Then, before NU's home game vs. Indiana on Jan. 10, Ouedraogo tested positive for COVID-19 and was ruled out against the Hoosiers.

When the Huskers came back from their month-long COVID shutdown, Ouedraogo's role was never the same.

He only played more than 14 minutes in one of Nebraska's final 15 games, including not playing at all in four of the last five outings.

Ouedraogo's best performances this season were his 13 points and 13 rebounds against Doane on Dec. 17 and then seven points and eight boards in 20 minutes vs. Purdue on Feb. 20.

His departure gives Nebraska an available scholarship to fill for its 2021-22 roster.

2021-22 Nebraska scholarship distribution chart
Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior

Bryce McGowens

Eduardo Andre

Dalano Banton

Thorir Thorbjarnarson#

Wilhelm Breidenbach

Elijah Wood

Akol Arop

Kobe Webster#


Keisei Tominaga


Trevor Lakes




Derrick Walker




Lat Mayen




Trey McGowens




Shamiel Stevenson

Scholarship numbers by class




2/13

5/13

7/13

14/13
# = could return for another season
Nebraska basketball scholarship matrix
2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25

Thorir Thorbjarnarson# - SR

Dalano

Banton - SR

Elijah

Wood - JR

Bryce

McGowens - SR

Kobe Webster# - SR

Akol

Arop - SR

Eduardo

Andre - SR

Wilhelm

Breidenbach - SR

Shamiel

Stevenson - SR

Elijah

Wood - JR

Keisei

Tominaga - SR

Blaise Keita - SR

Derrick

Walker - SR

Eduardo

Andre - JR

Bryce

McGowens - JR

Trey

McGowens - SR

Keisei

Tominaga - JR

Wilhelm

Breidenbach - JR

Lat

Mayen - SR

Bryce

McGowens - SO

Blaise Keita - JR

Trevor Lakes - SR

Wilhelm

Breidenbach - SO

Dalano

Banton - JR

Blaise Keita - SO

Akol

Arop - JR


Keisei

Tominaga - SO

Elijah

Wood - SO

Eduardo

Andre - SO

Bryce

McGowens - FR

Wilhelm

Breidenbach - FR

14/13

8/13

6/13

3/13
# - could return for the 2021-22 season
