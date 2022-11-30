Jake Peetz is coming to Lincoln to be the Huskers' quarterbacks coach, per a report from Pete Thamel.

The report also said Peetz, who was in the mix to be the offensive coordinator last year before Mark Whipple got the job, will have "an undetermined special teams role."

Peetz is a native of O'Neill, Neb., who played at St. Mary's High School and was a walk-on longsnapper and corner at Nebraska from 2003-05. He worked with Rhule in Carolina as the Panthers' running backs coach (2019) and quarterbacks coach (2020) before he became the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at LSU in 2021.

Peetz, who was working as an offensive assistant with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams this season, has a strong reputation in Nebraska circles and is known as a hard worker and one who would bring experience from multiple stops, including separate stints under Nick Saban at Alabama as an offensive analyst (2013 and 2018). He will be a welcome addition to the staff to team up with offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield.

