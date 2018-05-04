Perhaps now that the calendar has switched to May, it might be fair to talk about it.

For a Nebraska baseball team chiefly focused on each game as its own challenge, a concession finally came down following a non-conference sweep of Nevada.

"To just say what it is, playoffs start tomorrow," head coach Darin Erstad said. "We put ourselves in that position to where our postseason starts tomorrow. We're playing for our lives to even make our conference tournament."

The Huskers sit at 4-9 in the Big Ten and 2.5 games back of 7-7 Michigan State, to which they fall on the losing end of a tiebreaker. One year after winning seven of eight Big Ten weekend series, NU is still searching for its first conference series victory.

The road, while not exactly paved with gold, is still open for Nebraska to reach the Big Ten tournament. The Huskers have three series remaining: Maryland (5-9 Big Ten), No. 15 Indiana (9-5) and Illinois (10-5).

If Nebraska is to take any momentum from last weekend's impressive sweep, Friday is the time to catch lightning in a bottle. NU will likely need to finish at least 6-3 to make it to Omaha, and the team is now fully embracing the gravity of the situation.

"For me, it's more of not getting them to do too much," Erstad said. "If you play under control and you play your game like you did last weekend, well, it's there."

On to the breakdown...