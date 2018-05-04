For Nebraska baseball, "playoffs" begin this weekend
|Game
|TV/Stream
|Radio
|TuneIn app
|
Friday, May 4 (6:35 p.m.):
Nebraska vs. Maryland
|
NET/BTN2GO
|
1400/590 AM
|
Husker IMG Sports Network Channel
|
Saturday, May 5 (2:05 p.m.): Nebraska vs. Maryland
|
BTN Plus
|
1400/590 AM
|
Husker IMG Sports Network Channel
|
Sunday, May 6 (1:05 p.m.): Nebraska vs. Maryland
|
BTN Plus
|
Husker IMG Sports Network Channel
|
Husker IMG Sports Network Channel
Perhaps now that the calendar has switched to May, it might be fair to talk about it.
For a Nebraska baseball team chiefly focused on each game as its own challenge, a concession finally came down following a non-conference sweep of Nevada.
"To just say what it is, playoffs start tomorrow," head coach Darin Erstad said. "We put ourselves in that position to where our postseason starts tomorrow. We're playing for our lives to even make our conference tournament."
The Huskers sit at 4-9 in the Big Ten and 2.5 games back of 7-7 Michigan State, to which they fall on the losing end of a tiebreaker. One year after winning seven of eight Big Ten weekend series, NU is still searching for its first conference series victory.
The road, while not exactly paved with gold, is still open for Nebraska to reach the Big Ten tournament. The Huskers have three series remaining: Maryland (5-9 Big Ten), No. 15 Indiana (9-5) and Illinois (10-5).
If Nebraska is to take any momentum from last weekend's impressive sweep, Friday is the time to catch lightning in a bottle. NU will likely need to finish at least 6-3 to make it to Omaha, and the team is now fully embracing the gravity of the situation.
"For me, it's more of not getting them to do too much," Erstad said. "If you play under control and you play your game like you did last weekend, well, it's there."
On to the breakdown...
PITCHING MATCHUPS
Friday, May 4 (6:35 p.m.): Nebraska junior right-hander Matt Waldron (5-2, 3.88 ERA, 51.0 IP, 41 K) vs. Maryland freshman right-hander Mark DiLuia (1-4, 5.68 ERA, 50.2 IP, 37 K)
Saturday, May 5 (2:05 p.m.): Nebraska senior right hander Luis Alvarado (3-5, 3.19 ERA, 62.0 IP, 58 K) vs. Maryland junior right-hander Hunter Parsons (4-2, 3.01 ERA, 71.2 IP, 50 K)
Sunday, May 6 (1:05 p.m.): Nebraska TBA vs. Maryland senior right-hander Taylor Bloom (2-6, 5.34 ERA, 57.1 IP, 37 K)
SCOUTING THE TERRAPINS
Maryland Terrapins (19-25, 5-9 Big Ten)
Last season: Fell to West Virginia in NCAA Regionals
2018: It's been a rough go in Rob Vaughn's first season as head coach of the Terps. Maryland has won just two Big Ten series this season and can't seem to get the bats going in a talented lineup. The Terps have just one player hitting over .290 and low scores littering the schedule. Maryland's eight runs in a Saturday win over Michigan State were its most in six weeks. The Terrapins are also fighting for their tournament lives, just two games back with a tiebreaker against eighth-place Michigan State.
Biggest strength: Talent. A true East Coast team in Big Ten uniforms, Maryland (alongside Michigan) have been the two most purely talented teams in the conference the last two seasons. The difference this year between the Terps and the first-place Wolverines has simply been execution. If Maryland gets rolling, it's tough to stop due to so many dangerous players on the field. Nick Dunn, Zac Jankarski and Marty Costes are bats to watch that can make any pitching staff shake.
Glaring weakness: The Mendoza line. Maryland has several key contributors hitting under .200 this season. That's not exactly a recipe for winning in May. In fact, the Terps have five players hitting .207 or worse that have started at least 20 games this season. Nebraska pitchers should look to feast on the bottom of this lineup, something they have struggled with at times this season.
THROUGH THE BINOCULARS
Watch the different pitching rotation this weekend.
Husker junior Matt Waldron gets the ball on Friday with Luis Alvarado taking the hill on Saturday. Erstad is obviously looking for something the Huskers found last weekend with those two, but how will Waldron respond starting off the weekend? He was shoddy at best in his Thursday starts during the month of February, so can Nebraska's feast-or-famine record leader provide a solid catalyst on an important weekend? Matt Warren also appears to be out of the starting rotation - look to see what Nebraska does on Sunday. Perhaps Reece Eddins gets the ball again.
Can Nebraska get off to fast starts?
The Huskers trounced Nevada in the early innings last weekend, getting off to fast starts and setting the stage for much better baseball down the stretch. While Maryland's starting pitching is by no means abysmal, the ERAs are not necessarily shiny. Can Nebraska jump on these pitchers early and pile on the pressure in front of another likely-raucous crowd at Haymarket Park?
Angelo Altavilla could play.
After taking a pop fly ball to the face on Saturday, Husker shortstop Angelo Altavilla went straight to the hospital for teeth- and jaw-reconstructive surgery. Erstad said he was surprised Altavilla seemed so ready to come back and play, but attributed his toughness to his hockey background growing up. The Husker junior will wear a face mask if he's on the field this weekend.