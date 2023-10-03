Special teams coordinator Ed Foley made an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network Tuesday night. Foley was on for a couple segments and hit on a range of topics and the team tries to put the Michgan game behind them. Nebraska plays this Friday night at Illinois in a matchup of 2-3 teams. Here are some of the topics Foley covered with host Greg Sharpe.

On the short week:

“The early game on Friday to me from a special team standpoint is not a major deal. Because you can practice on Monday so you have some time. The Thursday turnaround is a whole different schedule to me. So, Friday is a little adjustment but we’ll get everything done and in within a normal time.”

The muffed punt return by Michigan was a metaphor for the game itself:

“The way that ball way muffed, we hesitated a little bit. That’s probably the s tory of the game for whole team. It’s like instead of just continuing to run down the field and attack our left gunner was put in a very difficult position. He was right on top of the returner. So, when the ball was muffed he was still in the process of making the catch. He couldn’t blow him up or he’d be subject to a penalty. He had to peel off but some other guys were out of place. We didn’t cover that ball well.” Didn’t do a good job covering it but I thought we were a little hesitant. It’s not something that you can prepare for where a ball bounces directly back to the guy."

On Brian Buschini’s tackle:

"He did a nice job of approaching that tackle. He saw the sense of urgency with that. If he didn’t make that tackle it was going to get some more yards. He was over there, took a good angle, accelerated and make a good play on the ball."

The message after the Tommi Hill fumble the week before:

“You’re my guy. You’re getting the next one so get ready to play the next play. And do better ball security wise. We talked about specifics of ball security technique. He’s such a good kid that he said ‘coach I saw the hole, I saw it open up and my eyes got big and I relaxed with the ball security a little bit.’ I told him he can’t do that. You have to secure the football. We talk to them about that all the time. This is part of the way that the season goes. Guys go down. Rahmir was on kickoff return and the next guy has to step up. It has to be the urgency of we can’t miss a beat. You have to prepare yourself as a backup that any play could be the play that you are going in. “Tommi was certainly ready to do that but he hasn’t carried the ball a whole lot. The ball security got a little lax in that rep. But I told him he’s earned the right. He’s returned a lot of kicks for us and have hit the hole fearlessly with a lot of speed. You’re the guy. Just do a better job taking care of the ball."

On Phalen Sanford: