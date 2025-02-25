Florida Rumor Mill: Latest buzz from the Sunshine State

Kaden Henderson

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Under Armour All-America camp tour made its central Florida stop over the weekend and Rivals has plenty of updated recruiting rumor mill information to sift through as a result. MORE FLORIDA: Commitment predictions for top Sunshine State prospects MORE RUMOR MILL: Visits coming into focus as spring nears

Florida and Miami have the attention of the towering talent within state lines, but programs beyond are beginning to push for the Ole Miss legacy. Campbell just locked in a Penn State official visit for the weekend of June 20, following the Coral Gables and Gainesville weekends prior. Earlier in his recruitment, he tabbed Florida as the team to beat. The Gators and rival Florida State got him on campus in January.

The hard-hitting safety out the Tampa Bay area has a pair of official visits set as he will see the Kansas Jayhawks and USF Bulls in the coming months. The Big 12 program may be the team to beat at this point, but other trips are to be logged before a final decision is to come in. Louisville is Cresser's most recent scholarship offer.

Alabama is the next visit in line for the blue-chip defensive lineman, who worked both inside and outside during the UA workout on Sunday. On Monday, Golden earned an offer from Florida State's new defensive staff and a trip to Tallahassee could soon be in the works. Official visit season will be critical in how this recruitment winds down with Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida and others vying for trips.

The visit slate is still a work in progress for Gordon, but he feels like two official visits that are sure to be taken are to in-state Florida State as well as Michigan State. There is some familiarity with the Seminoles but Gordon has yet to visit East Lansing in any capacity to date. Ahead of a summer decision, Wisconsin, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh are upping their communication in the meantime.

More than a dozen programs have offered the slot receiver out of Tampa and the official visit window figures to be a busy one as a result. Hamilton is looking to set up trips to Kansas State, Pitt, Charlotte and Coastal Carolina. In the meantime, programs yet to offer such as Miami and Syracuse are keeping him warm. Hamilton is in the early stages of building a relationship with his top contenders as most offers have come in since January.

The former Maryland commitment is slated for a busy summer as his stock rises. Harris, who was offered by Louisville following his MVP performance on Sunday, has official visits in place for Penn State, Stanford, NC State and West Virginia and more are likely to be set and announced this spring. USC and Ole Miss are also in his ear more these days in what has become a national recruitment in a short time.

Several spring visits are likely for the Tampa Jesuit standout, with Ohio State, Alabama and potentially Tennessee on the radar as possible destinations. Henderson would like to add Georgia, LSU, Clemson and Ole Miss to the offer list before all is said and done. A trip to Baton Rouge is also on the bucket list very early on in this national recruitment.

One of the most well-traveled recruits in the 2026 class, there are even more trips on deck for the IMG Academy standout. Return visits to Oklahoma and Colorado are likely after January stops at Penn State, LSU and others. A trip soon to be locked in that would be a rare first for Kreul, and it certainly has his attention, would be to see the Oregon Ducks.

Ohio State, Nebraska, Miami, Florida and Florida State are among those expected to host the big blocker during the spring visit window. Official visits are still to be determined outside of Parks' trip to Auburn on May 30 and to Penn State the following weekend. Originally from West Virginia, there is a major pull from programs to try to get Parks back on campus before an expected July decision.

LSU and Texas A&M recently jumped in on the big cornerback from Orlando, and each SEC staff has commanded Peterson's attention since. He says the Tigers' staff has been steady in communicating with him near daily and the Aggies may be one of his next spring practice visits. Official visits are still to be determined but another SEC program, Arkansas, is on the short list of expected destinations at this point.

The Syracuse commitment feels great about the program he picked back in January. The Orange is likely to get Rodgers back on campus for an official visit, but the ACC program won't be the sole destination for the pass rusher. Florida State and South Florida are likely later in the offseason, while South Carolina is working on an unofficial visit date with the North Florida native.

The rangy defensive back will hit the road this spring to see UConn, Liberty and Wake Forest during their spring practice sessions. Official visits are likely for Pitt and Rutgers later in the summer months, though the logistics are still being worked out at this time. A commitment window is likely to emerge following the slate of trips Russell takes.