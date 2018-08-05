Here are five positions battles we'll be watching closely over the course of Fall Camp during the month of August for Nebraska.

Head coach Scott Frost will have a close eye on the quarterback battle this August in Fall Camp. Huskers.com

Quarterback: Is this more than a Martinez vs. Gebbia battle?

Is the quarterback race this August as simple as Adrian Martinez vs. Tristan Gebbia, or could there be a few curve balls that make it more interesting? Odds are Noah Vedral won't be ruled eligible this season, but if he were, remember he's the most experienced quarterback on the roster in Frost's system. He saw action for Frost in 6 games last season. Andrew Bunch remains the other wildcard in the race, as he was the surprise of the spring, and the coaching staff continues to include him in the quarterback race. However, conventional wisdom still says this is a Gebbia vs. Martinez battle. Martinez has the edge over Gebbia in physical size and athletic ability. It's now proving he's mentally ready to be the starting quarterback as a true freshman.

Many thought junior college transfer running back Greg Bell left the spring with a leg up on the competition. Tyler Krecklow

Running back: Seven scholarship backs work their way through camp

I can't remember the last time Nebraska went into a Fall Camp with seven scholarship running backs, to go along with two quality walk-ons in Wyatt Mazour and Austin Rose. I think most of us expected to see some form of attrition at the running back position after the spring, and it never happened. Every guy in that room thinks they have a chance to be the starter. Junior college transfer Greg Bell had the best spring, Devine Ozigbo and Mikale Wilbon took starter type reps a year ago when Tre Bryant hurt his knee, and Jaylin Bradley flashed at times as a true freshman and was recruited by Scott Frost and Ryan Held at UCF. Then you add in true freshmen Miles Jones and Maurice Washington, and that's one crowded position room. I think you can count on Bell being some form of co-starter at the minimum this year, but after that, it's a crapshoot. Is Bryant healthy? Can Ozigbo, Wilbon, and Bradley do more than a year ago? How good will Washington and Jones be? We know Washington was the MVP of a major high school all-star game, while Jones may be the fastest player on the roster right now.

Senior Cole Conrad is hoping to lock down the starting center job this August. Nate Clouse

Center: Can Conrad lock down the center job?

The center battle for Nebraska right now is simple. If Cole Conrad is one of the Huskers five best linemen, he'll be the starter at center. If Boe Wilson is a better option to play over Conrad, he'll start at right guard and senior Tanner Farmer will play center. Right now in practice reports are Conrad has been playing center while Farmer has been the No. 1 right guard. Greg Austin's goal this year is to get the best five linemen on the field. I think Matt Farniok, Brenden Jaimes, Jerald Foster and Tanner Farmer are all pretty established, it's that fifth spot between Wilson and Conrad they need to figure out. The good thing is Austin plans to rotate in a few bodies, which is something the Huskers didn't do the last three season under Mike Riley.

Freshman Cameron Taylor has already turned heads with the gains he's made this summer. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Cornerback: Welcome to the party Cam Taylor, Will Jackson

Frost and this staff are not high on the cornerback group they inherited. They have been public about that, and have gone as far as saying there is a real culture problem in that room. So how did they address it? They added junior college transfer Will Jackson and true freshman Cameron Taylor has already turned heads this summer in Lincoln. They also moved walk-on Moses Bryant to cornerback this summer, as he's another name to watch closely. Have returning veterans Lamar Jackson, Dicaprio Bootle and Eric Lee gotten the message? Are they ready to battle for their jobs in camp? I think that's been the biggest problem. The Huskers didn't have very many bodies at corner this spring to adequately present a position battle. By adding Jackson, Bryant and Taylor, that should change in camp.

UCF safety transfer Tre Neal is sure to shake things up this August in Fall Camp. UCFSports.com

Safety: Neal will shake things up right away