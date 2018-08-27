Here are five burning questions still facing Nebraska as it heads into its season opener vs. Akron and the official start of the Scott Frost era...

True freshman Adrian Martinez will make Nebraska history on Saturday night. Is he ready for the challenge? Associated Press

1. Is Martinez ready for the spotlight?

After an offseason full of speculation and competition, Adrian Martinez made history on Sunday morning by becoming the first ever Nebraska true freshman quarterback to be named the starter for a season opener. There was already plenty of excitement over Martinez's long-term potential given that he was head coach Scott Frost's first hand-picked quarterback recruit. Now expectations have gone through the roof. Some of the only knocks on Martinez during the spring and fall - outside of missing his entire senior high school season with a shoulder injury - were reports of inconsistency with his play in practice. One day he'd look like a future Freshman All-American, but another day he'd revert back to some problematic true freshman mistakes. With the spotlight of Husker Nation now focused solely on him, is Martinez ready for the challenge?

2. Is the QB battle officially over?

While Martinez was named the starter for the season opener, that doesn't mean he'll be the only quarterback to see the field on Saturday. Frost and his staff have been saying for weeks that they were more than open to the idea of playing both Martinez and redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia in games if the competition hadn't reached a clear conclusion by the end of fall camp. Martinez may be the No. 1 now, but the door hasn't necessarily been closed on Gebbia's chances just yet. The new NCAA redshirt rule gives teams up to four games before deciding to play or redshirt freshmen, so the QB battle could continue on into the season if Frost and Co. want.

Transfer linebacker Breon Dixon was the most surprising omission on Nebraska's Week 1 depth chart. Nate Clouse

3. What happened to Dixon?

One of the most notable omissions on the Week 1 depth chart Nebraska released on Sunday morning was outside linebacker Breon Dixon. A player who was considered a potential starter after being ruled eligible this season following his transfer from Ole Miss, Dixon was left off the initial two-deep in favor of starter Luke Gifford and No. 2 Caleb Tannor. There had been no indication during fall camp that Dixon had fallen off after an impressive debut this spring, so his absence certainly comes as a surprise. Frost will undoubtedly address Dixon's situation during today's first weekly press conference.

4. How deep with the defensive rotations go?

With seven "ORs" and four co-starters listed on Nebraska's defensive depth chart, it's clear that the Huskers plan to rotate early and often on that side of the ball this season. Frost had made the comparison to hockey line rotations when describing how NU might substitute on defense, and the opening depth chart definitely backs that up. Look for a number of players to see the field at all three levels on Saturday, especially on the defensive line. There should also be a number of new faces to see action in the secondary, as four first-year defensive backs earned spots on the two-deep roster.

5. Will the product match the hype?