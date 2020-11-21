We've seen plenty of bad losses in the last 10 to 15 years with Nebraska football, but Saturday was different than all of them.

NU's loss to Illinois is the first time I can remember the Huskers being outplayed so poorly in a game on paper they were considered a 17-point favorite.

It was also a reminder that this is no longer the Big Ten of 2011. This league is deeper. Coaches are paid more and there are better players in the conference top to bottom than 10 years ago. That means if you don't show up mentally ready to play, you can get beat by anybody. There are no guarantees in the Big Ten of 2020. Scott Frosts's team learned that lesson the hard way on Saturday in their 41-23 loss to Illinois.

They took the field on Saturday with the mentality the Illini were just going to fall down and give them a win.

“I feel like we’ve come a long way, but it sure didn’t feel like it today," Frost said on Saturday. "We’re going to get this fixed, but the results need to come. The results are going to come, and this is what I told the players, the results are going to come when their expectations and their effort are aligned. I didn’t think we had as much juice today. I didn’t think we had as much enthusiasm.

"I didn’t see it coming, but I feel like we were lackadaisical today. We acted like we won one game and we were going to be fine."

Penn State learned the same thing vs. Maryland. Michigan State learned that vs. Rutgers. Anybody can beat anybody in this league, and Saturday was a cold reminder of that. On a day where we should be talking about Nebraska evening their record to 2-2, we are instead now questioning the entire direction of the program.

There are no excuses for this one. NU was not mentally or physically ready to play vs. Illinois, and that is simply inexcusable. They lost in all three phases Saturday.

"It simply was bad today. That starts with me and goes to the whole team," Frost said. "The guys have got to prepare a little better. The coaches need to prepare a little better. We’ve got what we need in that locker room. To win, we’ve got to bring it together.”

This is without a doubt the worst moment of the Scott Frost era, because, by year three, losses like this should not be happening to bottom-tier teams in the league.

These are games the Huskers need to win to take that next step, and that didn't happen on Saturday.

We are going to learn a lot about the character of this football team going forward and how much they really want it.

“We can't take any week off for granted coming off a win. I mean, that's something we need to get used to around here is winning," junior tight end Austin Allen said. "I think coming out the gates this week we were very businesslike. We were doing the right things.

"Just the lack of energy going into practice. We're doing the right things, getting what we need to get done. It's just we're just going through the motions. And that's on us as leaders to notice that and pick this up.”

Now on to the breakdown...