Final take: Secondary competition is only just beginning
We give our final take on spring practice as we look back on each position group. Today we look at Nebraska's secondary in our final spring rundown. Related: QB | RB | WR | OL | DL | LB
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news