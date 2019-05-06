Final take: Linebacker leaves spring with some holes to fill still
We give our final take on spring practice as we look back on each position group. Today we look at Nebraska's linebacker position. Related: QB | RB | WR | OL | DL
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news