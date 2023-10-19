Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.
Nebraska football is putting final preparations on its Week 8 matchup with Northwestern. Huskers coach Matt Rhule met with the media on Thursday afternoon for a lightning round press conference for his last media availability before Saturday's 2:30 p.m. CT opening kick.
Here are the three biggest takeaways from his 15 minutes in front of the mic:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.