{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 19:11:39 -0600') }} football

Fidone wanted quality time with NU coaches on 4th visit to Lincoln

R250 TE Thomas Fidone took his 4th unofficial visit to Nebraska Saturday.
R250 TE Thomas Fidone took his 4th unofficial visit to Nebraska Saturday. (Nate Clouse)
Mike Matya • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst

Rivals250 tight end Thomas Fidone had taken three previous trips to Nebraska to check out the football program, but ob this fourth trip he was looking to spend one on one time with his potential fu...

