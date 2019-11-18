Here is a recap of some of the notable things he had to say…

Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg had his weekly radio show on the Husker Sports Network on Monday night to recap the South Dakota State game and preview what lies ahead for the Huskers.

***Hoiberg said there was still no update from the NCAA on the eligibility waiver for junior guard Shamiel Stevenson.

“We’re still waiting to hear on the news on Shamiel,” Hoiberg said. “He’s continuing to practice with us every day… We’re still waiting to hear. We still have not gotten any word as far as the waiver is concerned.”

***A caller asked about what Nebraska planned to do with its lone remaining open scholarship for the 2020 class, and Hoiberg said they would take the best player available, regardless of position.

“We’re just looking to find the best player to fit our system,” Hoiberg said. “I don’t know if it’s going to be based on an exact position. We’ll just look to try and find the best guy for our system…

“We have players that really need to be interchangeable. All five of our guys (on the floor) know all five spots, and we’re going to play the guys that give us the best opportunity to win regardless of their size. That will also go into what type of player we look for.”

***Hoiberg did acknowledge that NU needed to bolster its post depth.

***Hoiberg said that sit-out transfers Dalano Banton and Derrick Walker both got waivers to travel with the team to the Cayman Island Classic next week.

Banton and Walker still will not play this season, but they will be able to make the trip, practice with the team next week, and spend the Thanksgiving holiday with their coaches and teammates.

***Hoiberg said that he’s a big fan of neutral-site tournaments like the Cayman Island Classic and might try to make them a yearly occurrence. Nebraska also played in the Hall of Fame Classic last year in Kansas City.

***Senior guard Matej Kavas, a career 47-percent 3-point shooter, has struggled with his shot early on. Hoiberg said Kavas just needed to see some shots fall in a game to get his rhythm going, noting Kavas just hit 7-of-10 from behind the arc in a recent practice.

***Hoiberg said points in the paint was a stat he and his staff really focused on each game, especially in how many they allow their opponents. Limiting post touches is a big emphasis for NU defensively, not only to limit scoring in the paint and drawing fouls but also preventing kick-out passes for open 3-pointers.

***Nebraska made seven 3-pointers vs. South Dakota State, but it also made three other shots where players’ had a foot right on the line for long twos. Hoiberg said some of that had to do with him telling his guys leading up to the game that they were shooting the ball too far behind the 3-point line in the first two games.

“Maybe that was my fault,” Hoiberg said.

***Hoiberg said the early analytics show that the NCAA moving the 3-point line back this season has had an impact on 3-point shooting around the country, though some of that might be just some early-season rust and nerves. He added that it’s still too early to know how big of an effect that will have.

***A caller, who mentioned he used to coach junior high basketball 30-some years ago, asked Hoiberg, “what happened to the center in college basketball?”

Hoiberg said a big part of that answer was “it depends on who that center is” because there were still some really good traditional centers in today’s game, but there weren't as many as there used to be.

Hoiberg said the game today was completely different now than when he played, and for a post player to have a chance at making the NBA, they “have to have a skill set” to be able to play inside and out and make 3-pointers.

***Hoiberg said he’s very high on Yvan Ouedraogo and thinks “he has a chance to be a really good player.” Right now the freshman’s primary role on offense was rolling to the rim and sucking in the defense, which ideally creates open looks on the perimeter.

Hoiberg said he thinks Ouedraogo and Cam Mack have already developed nice chemistry on that type of action. He also noted that Ouedraogo was in his office as much as any player watching film and asking questions.