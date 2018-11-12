Head coach Tim Miles met with reporters on Monday to preview Nebraska’s first real test of the season against Seton Hall on Wednesday.

Here’s a recap of what he had to say…

***After playing all 12 of its available players in the first two games of the season, Miles said he would begin to tighten up his rotation as the level of competition kicks up starting Wednesday night. He said he planned to meet with his staff on Monday go through a more detailed plan of how to handle the bench going forward.

“When I look at our team, some guys I’m trying to allow them to play their way into the rotation,” Miles said. “Then, other guys, I just need to figure out who I’m going to play them with.”

***Miles said he’d only just started to dive into scouting Seton Hall, but his early impression of the Pirates was that they were a big, physical team that embodied the grittiness of their head coach, Kevin Willard.

***Miles called guard Myles Powell “a true difference maker” as a scorer. Powell has 25 points in SHU’s charity game win over Boston College and then dropped 30 in its lone regular-season game against Wagner.

***With Seton Hall’s size, Miles said Nebraska would likely have a tougher time scoring in the paint compared to how easy it has come in the first two games. That could put even more emphasis on shooting well from 3-point range on Wednesday night.