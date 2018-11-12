Fastbreak: Miles, Watson discuss first big test vs. Seton Hall
Head coach Tim Miles met with reporters on Monday to preview Nebraska’s first real test of the season against Seton Hall on Wednesday.
Here’s a recap of what he had to say…
***After playing all 12 of its available players in the first two games of the season, Miles said he would begin to tighten up his rotation as the level of competition kicks up starting Wednesday night. He said he planned to meet with his staff on Monday go through a more detailed plan of how to handle the bench going forward.
“When I look at our team, some guys I’m trying to allow them to play their way into the rotation,” Miles said. “Then, other guys, I just need to figure out who I’m going to play them with.”
***Miles said he’d only just started to dive into scouting Seton Hall, but his early impression of the Pirates was that they were a big, physical team that embodied the grittiness of their head coach, Kevin Willard.
***Miles called guard Myles Powell “a true difference maker” as a scorer. Powell has 25 points in SHU’s charity game win over Boston College and then dropped 30 in its lone regular-season game against Wagner.
***With Seton Hall’s size, Miles said Nebraska would likely have a tougher time scoring in the paint compared to how easy it has come in the first two games. That could put even more emphasis on shooting well from 3-point range on Wednesday night.
***The early signing day for the 2019 recruiting class is set for Wednesday, and while Miles couldn’t talk about any of NU’s current verbal commitments yet, he said the class was shaping up really well.
HuskerOnline.com confirmed on Monday that all three of Nebraska’s 2019 commits – Akol Arop, Jervay Green, and Mika Adams-Woods – planned to sign their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
“We’ve got three young guys right now that I’m truly excited about,” Miles said. “We’ve got five commits (in 2019 and 2020) that I think are really good for the future of our program. As we look at this, we’re going to need some future help on the front line.
“But, right now, I like the way our backcourt is shaping up with Dachon Burke sitting out and then the new additions, I’m really excited about that.”
***Miles said with two open scholarships still remaining for ’19, adding at least one more big was obviously a top priority.
“Jim Molinari, in his astute wisdom, said yesterday after the game, ‘We just need another Roby and another Copeland,’” Miles said with a laugh. “That’ll do it. Okay, we’ll just go grab one.”
***Miles pointed to a play against Southeastern Louisiana where senior point guard Glynn Watson dove for a loose ball at mid-court, then got up and hustled down to get a leaping put-back layup before crashing to the floor – all while NU was up by 49 points in the second half.
Miles said that was just another example of how Watson was finally playing with a confidence that matched the competitive nature he’d always possessed.
“I think Glynn’s always been there and I think now he just is at a point where he’s more confident of expressing himself,” Miles said. “Once you start expressing that you do kind of fulfill it. It’s like a self-fulfilling prophecy because it’s not false chatter, it’s not false confidence, it’s this is what I know I need to do, and this is what I want to help us do. That certainly, it rubs off in the right way.”
***When Watson isn’t running the point this season, Miles said Nebraska would have a couple of different options to fill his shoes. Sophomore Thomas Allen might be the closest player NU has to a true point guard (even though he’s mostly a two), but they can also let senior James Palmer Jr. run the offense or even use let forwards Isaiah Roby or Isaac Copeland bring the ball up similar to what the Golden State Warriors do with Draymond Green.