Nebraska head coach Tim Miles met with reporters following Thursday’s practice to recap the Huskers’ win over Mississippi Valley State and preview Sunday’s home game vs. Southeastern Louisiana.



Here is a quick recap of what he had to say…

***Thursday was Nebraska first practice since Tuesday night’s win over MVSU, and Miles said the session was partly working on the game plan for SELU while also incorporating some things for future opponents over the next two weeks, including next Wednesday’s game against Seton Hall.

***Miles said these early practices were especially important for Nebraska’s younger players, particularly sophomore Nana Akenten. Miles said Akenten was essentially practicing two different positions right now because of the different roles he will take on depending on certain matchups. A

Against smaller teams like SELU, Akenten will play more of the “big forward” role (the 3 and 4), whereas against Seton Hall he’ll play mostly the “small forward” (2 and 3).

***Glynn Watson scored a game-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 from 3-point range against MVSU.

Miles said that was obviously very encouraging because the staff has shown Watson plenty of statistical data from practices over the offseason that prove how well he’s been shooting, and that performance was further evidence that “there’s a return to the mean” after his rough year last season.

***Miles said determining a locked-in bench rotation and specific lineup combinations was still a work in progress, mainly because the younger reserves were still too inconsistent right now.

***Miles said the philosophy to embrace a higher volume of 3-point shooting actually started a few years ago. It began when Miles decided he wanted to eliminate the “dribble two” shot, where players pass up 3-pointers and dribble in for a two-point jumper.

“The dribble two is the least effective shot in basketball,” Miles said. “It’s what we’re trying to get our opponents to do, and it’s what we’re trying not to do.”

***Conversely, Miles said the 3-pointer “has always been the most effective shot” despite only really being widely accepted as an offensive fixture over the past three or four years due to the evolution of the NBA on down.

But Miles said he’d been studying Ken Pomeroy’s basketball analytics since he was coaching at North Dakota State, and the data has shown that the 3-point line influences games as much as any factor in basketball.

“I’ve been talking about Ken Pomeroy numbers when I was at North Dakota State,” Miles said. “I think I was the first guy to subscribe to his website.”

***Isaiah Roby struggled with foul trouble all of last season, posting a “fouls committed per 40 minutes played” rate of 5.4. In the closed scrimmage at Iowa State, Roby committed four fouls in just 12 minutes of the 20-minute second half.

Against MVSU, he picked up three quick fouls early in the game and ended up playing just 16 minutes.

Miles said keeping Roby out of foul trouble was certainly a crucial part of Nebraska’s success, but it also wasn’t something the staff should lament on too hard in order to keep from making it an even bigger problem.

“He knows,” Miles said. “We did a study with he and Glynn and showed them when they foul, how they foul… You make them aware of it, but what I don’t want it to be is a self-fulfilling prophecy, like, ‘Oh, here we go again.’ So I think we have to be careful with how we manage that, too.”