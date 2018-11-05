Nebraska head coach Tim Miles met with reporters on Monday to preview the Huskers’ official season opener on Tuesday night vs. Mississippi Valley State.

Here is a quick recap of what he had to say…

***Miles admitted that he is concerned about Nebraska’s poor shooting in the few competitive opportunities the team has had this offseason.

The Huskers shot a combined 9-of-26 (36.4) from behind the arc in their closed scrimmage at Iowa State, including going 3-of-11 in the first half. Then in Thursday night’s exhibition win over Wayne State, NU was a dismal 4-of-26 (15.4 percent) from 3-point range.

"My level of concern is high. I’m worried about it,” Miles said of NU’s recent shooting. “It's something critical to our success. The types of threes we take is important, and then who's taking them…

“It’s something that I feel we have to improve, and we’ve not produced yet. But it’s something that definitely is on our to-do list.”

***Miles added that much of the offense Nebraska has run in those scrimmages/games has been basic motion schemes. The Huskers will dial up much more set plays now that the season is finally getting underway, which should help get more open looks.

***Miles said he was initially not exactly thrilled with his team’s performance in last week’s exhibition win over Wayne State, especially the shooting, but felt better about the game after watching the film.

He said NU actually had quite a few good looks in the game but missed a whole bunch of shots. There were some ill-advised attempts, but not many. While it was good for him to see that the Huskers didn’t play as poorly as he may have thought, it also magnified the need to start shooting at a much higher clip.

“Shooting’s a little bit of an art form, and we just need to make sure we have rhythm shots and enough flow on offense,” Miles said.

***Miles said right now there were six players he felt confident in to play at the necessarily level defensively. After that, it was a big question mark.

***Miles pointed to sophomore wing Nana Akenten as a guy who has really impressed with his desire to get better this offseason. Miles said Akenten was a guy who was always wanting to watch practice film to see where he made mistakes and find ways to improve the next time out.

“What I’ve seen is his consistency’s better,” Miles said. “He’s just been better every day in all the ways. So I think that’s important. Last year was kind of one of those peaks and valleys, EKG seasons for him, just even in practice and everywhere you go with that.

“So I’ve been impressed with the way he’s gotten better. You know, he lives with Isaac Copeland, and I think Cope’s been a very good influence on him.”

***Miles said he doesn’t have his bench rotation set in stone at this point because he’s still trying to figure out the best lineup combinations. He also wants to figure out how to use someone line freshman Brady Heiman.

“I want to get Brady Heiman on the floor,” Miles said. “I’ve just got to determine at what position and what group I should be playing him with where we can be the most competitive.”

***Miles said the three biggest priorities for his team entering the season are defensive rebounding, 3-point shooting, and establishing a firm lineup rotation.