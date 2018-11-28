Nebraska head coach Tim Miles was on the Husker Sports Network for an hour-long radio show on Wednesday night, where he discussed a number of topics regarding the Huskers’ 6-1 start to the season.

Here is a full recap of what he had to say…

***Given that he’s only averaging 8.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.7 fouls through the first seven games of the season, it’s not a total shock that Isaiah Roby might be holding off on any early thoughts about forgoing his senior year for a jump to the NBA.

But Miles took it a step further on Wednesday night when he said he expects the junior forward to be back in a Husker uniform in 2019-20.

“Of course, Isaiah Roby, expecting his return,” Miles casually said while discussing next season’s frontcourt depth. “He’s one of those guys I think is an all-conference type player next year.”

***As far as this season was concerned, Miles said the biggest key to making Roby a more impactful part of the game plan was keeping him on the court and out of foul trouble. Next, Miles said he wanted to design more plays to get Roby good looks since he was a player who wasn’t going to go create his own shots.

“We need to involve Isaiah,” Miles said. “Glynn (Watson) can get his own, James (Palmer) can get his own. But if we don’t involve Isaiah and (Isaac) Copeland early in some of those things, we’ll miss out on some good opportunities.

“All of a sudden you might be 30 minutes into the game and Isaiah might have two shot attempts. You’re looking at it, and you’re like, ‘What’s going on with Roby?’ Well, these other guys are forcing the issue. He never forces the issue.”

***Nebraska obviously has a lot more season left ahead, but Miles didn’t shy away from calling Monday’s Clemson game “a must-win” situation for the Huskers, especially after dropping their neutral-site game vs. Texas Tech in Kansas City.

“After losing to Texas Tech, you had to make a statement,” Miles said. “So that was really important.”

***The topic of creating half-court offense, especially against pack zone defenses, came up a couple of times during the show. First and foremost, Miles said you had to make outside shots, something NU has struggled with all season, hitting just 32.8 percent on the year (he said they shoot around 35-36 percent in practice).

But the other ways Nebraska wants to counter that scheme is by creating more offense off of its defense and then to “manipulate the defense” with a variety of off-ball actions and good ball movement (three or more passes on a possession).

***Miles said Nebraska’s zone attack has been “good, not great” this season, and overall NU has been “very good in our half-court offense” based on analytics, but just “good” against zone.

Miles said part of those numbers were influenced by games where he intentionally didn’t run many set actions - if any - against zone defenses earlier this season (such as the Western Illinois game) because he didn’t want other teams like Clemson to get film of how NU wanted to counter zone looks.

***Miles laid out the general in-season responsibilities of each assistant coach, saying Jim Molinari was essentially the defensive coordinator while Michael Lewis worked primarily with Miles on offensive game plans. Miles said Armon Gates did “a little bit of everything,” working on both sides of the preparation.

***Miles said he’s letting Lewis make a lot of in-game offensive calls this season, a sign of how much trust the head coach has in his third-year assistant.

***Asked about the play Copeland, Miles said, “I can’t say enough how well he’s playing… Isaac’s really playing well.”

Miles pointed back to a play vs. Clemson where Copeland chased down a Tiger player going in for what looked to be an easy layup and swatting it off the backboard. The block led to a transition dunk by Palmer that turned what could have been a three-point game into a seven-point lead at a critical juncture in the game.

***Lastly, the first caller question Miles got on the show ended with “Doc” from Omaha telling Miles: “Please, please stay.” That was referring to speculation that Miles could pursue another job after that this season even if the Huskers are successful enough to go to/win in the NCAA Tournament.

“This is a great place to live and raise a family, and that’s what we’re doing,” Miles said.