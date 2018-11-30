Nebraska head coach Tim Miles met with media on Friday to preview the Huskers’ Big Ten opener against Illinois on Sunday afternoon.

Here is a recap of what he had to say…

***On the first two league games starting this week (vs. Illinois on Sunday and then at Minnesota on Wednesday), Miles said, “Ready or not, here we come.” Overall Miles said he likes the Big Ten’s move to a 20-game league schedule.

He said it allows teams more opportunities to play their conference rivals, especially considering there were only five double-play matchups in the previous 18-game slate. It also naturally increases the strength of each team’s schedules.

***Miles said the team had a few light days of work this week after playing four games in eight days, and while the win at Clemson was big regarding its NCAA resume, the Huskers all seem to understand they hadn’t accomplished that much yet. That grounded mentality has been good as they turn their focus to a crucial December stretch of Illinois, at Minnesota, Creighton, and Oklahoma State in Sioux Falls, S.D., over seven days.

***On Illinois, Miles said the Fighting Illini’s overall quickness on both ends of the floor would present the biggest challenge on Sunday. The Illini love to press early and often under head coach Brad Underwood’s system, but Miles said they also spread the floor and move without the ball very well, which creates a lot of good 3-point looks.

***Miles said he wasn’t surprised by sophomore guard Thomas Allen’s low individual numbers this season considering the roster around him, but he’d been pleased with Allen’s ability to step up and knock down big shots despite not getting into the same scoring rhythm as some of his teammates.

***Miles said he was honored to be a part of Nebraska radio play-by-play announcer Kent Pavelka’s 1,000th game on Sunday.