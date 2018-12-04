Nebraska head coach Tim Miles and senior point guard Glynn Watson met with reporters Tuesday to discuss the Huskers’ Big Ten road opener at Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Here is a full recap of what they had to say…

***Even though Nebraska is traveling for its first Big Ten road game of the season on Wednesday, that didn’t prevent some questions jumping ahead to Saturday’s rivalry game with Creighton. Neither Miles nor Watson were all that interested in discussing the Bluejays yet considering the current task at hand in Minneapolis.

“I know we’re not peeking ahead,” Miles said. “I know that our sights are set firmly on Minnesota.”

“We’re not really worried about Saturday,” Watson said. “We’ve got to take care of this game first just to get to that game.”

***Miles and Watson both said it was an honor to finally crack the Associated Press Top 25 (at No. 24) for the first time since Nov. 17, 2014. But they agreed that it wasn’t something the team could celebrate too much.

“The coaches are a lot smarter; they had us ranked a month ago,” Miles joked. “No, it’s a great thing for recruiting, but honestly, it’s so early in the year that it doesn’t hold a lot of weight in terms of how we view it. It’s great. I think it’s a measure of how well the kids have played, and they’ve won some important games. They just need to keep going with it, keep building on it.”

***Miles said Minnesota’s Williams Arena (aka “The Barn”) was a tough place to play, especially when the Gophers were playing well. He said NU “blasted music” during Tuesday’s practice to force the Huskers to communicate on the floor.

***One thing Minnesota does very well is get opponents into foul trouble, particularly by feeding star power forward Jordan Murphy in the post and letting him bully his way to the rim. Nebraska’s bigs have struggled to defend without fouling this season, particularly forward Isaiah Roby.

Miles said that was one of the first or second things listed on the scouting report for the Gophers, and he pointed to how Ohio State was “strong in the paint” from start to finish in its 79-59 blowout win on Columbus. The Buckeyes out-rebounded UM 42-33, scored 20 second-chance points, and got 32 of their 79 points in the paint.

“You kind of get in a fist fight a little bit down there (in the paint) a little bit; take one in the chops, another one to the kidney, and you’ve got to be in there and play strong,” Miles said. “If we can go in and do what we do and stay out of foul trouble, that’s important as a key to the game.

***With Roby, Miles said the fouls they want to eliminate are the unnecessary reaches where he’s trying to do too much to make a play and ends up getting a whistle instead. Miles said Roby was a player who was prone to “phantom fouls” sometimes when he’s matched up against bigger fives, so he can’t afford to add other cheap fouls with poor decisions.

***Minnesota’s frontcourt gets a lot of attention with Murphy, and deservedly so, but Miles noted that the Gophers are averaging eight made 3-pointers a game this season, meaning NU can’t focus all of its attention on defending the paint.

***Watson said Nebraska “playing pretty good” right now, but added that the Huskers “still have some stuff to clean up on offense.” He said better ball movement and shot selection would need to continue to be a priority.