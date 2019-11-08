Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg and junior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson met with reporters following Friday’s practice to recap the loss to UC-Riverside and preview Saturday’s home game vs. Southern Utah.

***Hoiberg said there was still no update on the eligibility waiver for junior guard Shamiel Stevenson. He said he’d announce any news they got on Stevenson’s waiver status as soon as the NCAA made a ruling one way or another, but as of Friday, Stevenson will ineligible to play on Saturday.

***Hoiberg said Nebraska “had a couple good days of work” coming back after the UC-Riverside loss. The Huskers took Wednesday off and got back to practice on Thursday and Friday.

***Hoiberg said he “had a long meeting” with the team on Thursday “about some things that I thought needed to be cleaned up, and I thought we came out and responded on the court and did some good things.”

However, Hoiberg said the issue for this team wasn’t practicing well but translating that when the pressure is on in games.

“You can talk about it all you want, come out here on the practice court with nobody here and do it the right way,” Hoiberg said. “But unless you do it when the lights turn on, it’s for nothing.”

***Hoiberg said Southern Utah was “a long, athletic, fast team that creates turnovers and is very good on the glass.”

“If we don’t go out there with the right mentality, it could be a tough day for us.”

***Hoiberg has expressed his concern over the lack of player leadership on the roster right now, especially the need for vocal leaders to step up when times get tough during games. He said the only active player who has shown capable of doing that is senior Haanif Cheatham, so the Huskers need leadership “by committee” to make up for what they’re missing.

“Everyone has to step up and do their part,” Hoiberg said. “It’s got to be tough conversations within your team, and you’ve got to handle it the right way. Those are things that every team goes through, and it has to be handled the right way.”