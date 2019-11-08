Fastbreak: Huskers looking to bounce back vs. Southern Utah
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg and junior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson met with reporters following Friday’s practice to recap the loss to UC-Riverside and preview Saturday’s home game vs. Southern Utah.
Here’s a quick rundown of what they had to say…
***Hoiberg said there was still no update on the eligibility waiver for junior guard Shamiel Stevenson. He said he’d announce any news they got on Stevenson’s waiver status as soon as the NCAA made a ruling one way or another, but as of Friday, Stevenson will ineligible to play on Saturday.
***Hoiberg said Nebraska “had a couple good days of work” coming back after the UC-Riverside loss. The Huskers took Wednesday off and got back to practice on Thursday and Friday.
***Hoiberg said he “had a long meeting” with the team on Thursday “about some things that I thought needed to be cleaned up, and I thought we came out and responded on the court and did some good things.”
However, Hoiberg said the issue for this team wasn’t practicing well but translating that when the pressure is on in games.
“You can talk about it all you want, come out here on the practice court with nobody here and do it the right way,” Hoiberg said. “But unless you do it when the lights turn on, it’s for nothing.”
***Hoiberg said Southern Utah was “a long, athletic, fast team that creates turnovers and is very good on the glass.”
“If we don’t go out there with the right mentality, it could be a tough day for us.”
***Hoiberg has expressed his concern over the lack of player leadership on the roster right now, especially the need for vocal leaders to step up when times get tough during games. He said the only active player who has shown capable of doing that is senior Haanif Cheatham, so the Huskers need leadership “by committee” to make up for what they’re missing.
“Everyone has to step up and do their part,” Hoiberg said. “It’s got to be tough conversations within your team, and you’ve got to handle it the right way. Those are things that every team goes through, and it has to be handled the right way.”
***Nebraska was 6-of-26 (23.1 percent) from 3-point range against UCR, but Hoiberg said a lot of those misses came on “really good looks,” and there were only three possessions that stood out where they took a shot one or zero passes – a big no-no in his system.
The main issue was just guys missing open shots, including freshman Kevin Cross going 1-of-10 from the field and 1-of-6 from behind the arc.
“They had a game plan to basically say, 'We’re going to let the five-man beat us.' And Kevin had great shots. We’ll take those every day of the week,” Hoiberg said. “Kevin’s a very good shooter, and that’s one of the things we really liked about him in the recruiting process, was his ability to handle it and his ability to knock down perimeter shots.”
Hoiberg said they talked to Cross this week about continuing to take those shots with “a shooter’s mentality” and believing they’re going to go in.
***Hoiberg said Nebraska constantly shoots the ball in practice – “We shoot more with this team probably more than any team than I’ve ever had,” Hoiberg said. “Again, it’s about going out there and doing it when the lights are on.”
***Nebraska will be at a rebounding disadvantage in nearly every game it plays this season, and that showed in getting dominated on the boards by UC-Riverside, 49-29. Hoiberg said rebounding was so critical not only in controlling possessions, but also in kickstarting the offense on the defensive glass.
“We’ve got to get the rebound first,” Hoiberg said about playing with better offensive pace. “(Southern Utah is) really long and athletic, and they go after it. If we don’t make a conscious effort to get a body and keep them off the glass, we’re not going to be able to get out in transition…
“We need to come out with great energy early, and if we don’t, they’re going to slap us in the face.”
***Thorbjarnarson said leadership would develop organically as the Huskers played more games together as a team. He said the theme the past few days has been about “sticking together” and trusting each other. As long as they do that, he said, “we’re going to be fine.”